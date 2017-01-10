Duranguito back on table as potential...

Duranguito back on table as potential arena site

15 hrs ago

The City Council on Tuesday reversed its recent vote that would have excluded the neighborhood from the $180 million arena plan. Duranguito back on table as potential arena site The City Council on Tuesday reversed its recent vote that would have excluded the neighborhood from the $180 million arena plan.

