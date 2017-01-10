Duranguito back on table as potential arena site
The City Council on Tuesday reversed its recent vote that would have excluded the neighborhood from the $180 million arena plan. Duranguito back on table as potential arena site The City Council on Tuesday reversed its recent vote that would have excluded the neighborhood from the $180 million arena plan.
