Dayluta Means Kindness 'Invincible' on new album On "When You're Young You're Invincible," Dayluta Means Kindness explores soundscapes via instrumental post-rock Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/blogs/the-beat/2017/01/05/dayluta-means-kindness-invincible-new-album/96204822/ El Paso instrumental post-rock band Dayluta Means Kindness is set to release its new album, "When You're Young You're Invincible," on Friday. I don't get to follow up with some of the bands that I profile here in my column as often as I would like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.