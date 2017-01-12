Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundreds stranded
Cuban migrants cross the border into El Paso, Texas, after arriving on a plane from Panama to Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, May 9, 2016. Cuban migrants line up after arriving by plane from Panama to Mexico, as they make their way to the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, at the Mexican border crossing with El Paso, Texas, May 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EditorialsEditorial: Archbishop Flores' legacyE...
|8 min
|New Resident
|4
|The 'Location' of Khalid's Breakout Hit? The To...
|24 min
|New Resident
|6
|El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support
|1 hr
|Petro Watcher
|85
|Cowpoops Loose Agin
|1 hr
|Nottapoopfan
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|1 hr
|Mad Dog Ruben Madis
|24
|KC Chiefs Super Bowl Champs 2017
|4 hr
|Dirk Prescott
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC