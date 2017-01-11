CrimeTwice-convicted bank robber gets 11 yearsTwice-convicted bank...
A twice-convicted bank robber was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in connection with an East El Paso credit union robbery in 2015. Twice-convicted bank robber gets 11 years A twice-convicted bank robber was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in connection with an East El Paso credit union robbery in 2015.
