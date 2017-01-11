CrimeEl Paso to Connecticut cocaine ring leader sentencedEl Paso to...
An El Paso man convicted of leading a cocaine trafficking ring that supplied Connecticut drug dealers was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. El Paso to Connecticut cocaine ring leader sentenced An El Paso man convicted of leading a cocaine trafficking ring that supplied Connecticut drug dealers was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
Read more at El Paso Times.
