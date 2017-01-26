Construction on border fence continues
Border Patrol agents patrol a section of the border fence along the Paisano Street construction site near downtown El Paso. Construction on border fence continues Border Patrol agents patrol a section of the border fence along the Paisano Street construction site near downtown El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Maddow Meltdown
|42 min
|DC Dave
|3
|Looks fun
|54 min
|Here i go again
|1
|The Dream Act May Become President TrumpÂ’s Alba...
|55 min
|DC Dave
|10
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|6
|US will probably pay Mexico to build the wall -...
|2 hr
|Just sayin
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|PhatPharts
|24,012
|When Are We Going to Deport this SOB?
|4 hr
|Finish the job
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC