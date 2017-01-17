City Rep. Emma Acosta begins run for mayor
City Rep. Emma Acosta begins run for mayor City Rep. Emma Acosta kicked off her mayoral campaign to the sound of mariachis and surrounded by family. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/politics/2017/01/17/city-rep-emma-acosta-begins-run-mayor/96684982/ City Rep. Emma Acosta is joined by family members as she announces her candidacy for mayor of El Paso on Tuesday at the Best Western Plus Airport Hotel and Conference Center at 6655 Gateway Blvd. West.
