City missed streetcar voicemail for 2...

City missed streetcar voicemail for 2 months

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

City missed streetcar voicemail for 2 months A September voicemail about a missing $2.9 million payment on the streetcar project was not discovered until December. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/12/city-missed-streetcar-voicemail-2-months/96497968/ Detour signs were placed on the ground Monday next to the intersection of Arizona Avenue and North Stanton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support 59 min New Resident 5
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr panties4532 23,932
John McCain a Hero? 2 hr Can I piss on you 7
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Curious 1,018
Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids! 4 hr El Gallo Fantastico 7
Thank You CNN 4 hr Observer 6
Historian 13 hr Mad Dog 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for El Paso County was issued at January 12 at 11:40PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC