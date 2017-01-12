City missed streetcar voicemail for 2 months A September voicemail about a missing $2.9 million payment on the streetcar project was not discovered until December. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/12/city-missed-streetcar-voicemail-2-months/96497968/ Detour signs were placed on the ground Monday next to the intersection of Arizona Avenue and North Stanton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.