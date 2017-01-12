City missed streetcar voicemail for 2 months
City missed streetcar voicemail for 2 months A September voicemail about a missing $2.9 million payment on the streetcar project was not discovered until December. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/12/city-missed-streetcar-voicemail-2-months/96497968/ Detour signs were placed on the ground Monday next to the intersection of Arizona Avenue and North Stanton Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support
|59 min
|New Resident
|5
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|panties4532
|23,932
|John McCain a Hero?
|2 hr
|Can I piss on you
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Curious
|1,018
|Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids!
|4 hr
|El Gallo Fantastico
|7
|Thank You CNN
|4 hr
|Observer
|6
|Historian
|13 hr
|Mad Dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC