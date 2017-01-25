Chihuahuita has had 'border wall' for years
Mannys Silva Rodriguez said that a metal border fence is a part of life in the Chihuahuita neighborhood in El Paso. Chihuahuita has had 'border wall' for years Mannys Silva Rodriguez said that a metal border fence is a part of life in the Chihuahuita neighborhood in El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When Are We Going to Deport this SOB?
|1 hr
|Toss em Out
|1
|US will probably pay Mexico to build the wall -...
|1 hr
|Toss em Out
|2
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|2
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|HugePharts
|24,009
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Immigrant advocacy group condemns Trump's bordera
|2 hr
|Let Freedom RING
|6
|Irreconciliable Inconsistencies
|3 hr
|DC Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC