Castner Range

Monday

A push is on by a West Texas congressman and a group of conservationists to have a mountain range be declared a national monument by President Barack Obama. A push is on by a West Texas congressman and a group of conservationists to have a mountain range be declared a national U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke has asked President Barack Obama to set aside 7,000 acres near El Paso and Fort Bliss as Castner Range National Monument.

