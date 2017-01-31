Business on the US-Mexico border is a...

Business on the US-Mexico border is already feeling the fallout from Trump's squabble with Mexico

During Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Mexican peso often tracked his poll numbers , rising when he fell and falling when he surged. And, in keeping with that trend, in the days since he's taken office the peso has mirrored the seeming deterioration of US-Mexican relations.

