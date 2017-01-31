Border leaders unite voices in letter...

Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers

There are 9 comments on the El Paso Times story from Yesterday, titled Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

About 30 border community leaders signed the letter that's going to every member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers About 30 border community leaders signed the letter that's going to every member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/31/border-leaders-unite-voices-letter-lawmakers/97282428/ Elected officials and business leaders from across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona on Tuesday issued a letter asking members of Congress and the Senate to stand up against the president's policies they say are negatively impacting border communities and Mexico.

New sheriff

United States

#1 20 hrs ago
Amusingly,
The voters of America have spoken,
President Trump has listened and promised a return to real
Law and order.
New sheriff

United States

#2 20 hrs ago
Citizens have voted...

Crime threatens the public safety and liberty of all Texans in some way. DPS Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program data for 2015 shows a 4.7 percent decrease of the major crime rate in Texas from 2014. This is positive for the safety and welfare of our citizens. Conversely, violent crimes in particular increased for the second year in a row. TexasÂ’ UCR program includes seven index crimes: homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

SHOCKINGLY
What the index crime data does not currently account for are other crimes typically committed by criminal organizations that impact the security of Texas communities, such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, and public corruption.

These are the very kinds of events so common to el paso...

1

DC Dave

El Paso, TX

#4 9 hrs ago
DC Dave

United States

#5 8 hrs ago
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#6 7 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
Amusingly,
The voters of America have spoken,
President Trump has listened and promised a return to real
Law and order.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =bQoPOY0t8HwXX
The Voters via the US government doesn't own or have any authority over vast parcels of land along the southern border in Arizona, Texas and other border states that houses sovereign native American tribal reservations. Some of those reservation lands combine lands north and south of the surveyed reservation property which is protected by bilateral treaties between the US government and the Native American tribes.

Stunning is the lack of thought that went into the the Donald Trump Executive Orders and memorandums despite the advisers he's surrounding himself.
L Morales

El Paso, TX

#7 7 hrs ago
DC Dave

Fort Worth, TX

#8 6 hrs ago
Judged:

1

1

1

Analyst

Whitney, TX

#9 5 hrs ago
New sheriff wrote:
Citizens have voted...

Crime threatens the public safety and liberty of all Texans in some way. DPS Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program data for 2015 shows a 4.7 percent decrease of the major crime rate in Texas from 2014. This is positive for the safety and welfare of our citizens. Conversely, violent crimes in particular increased for the second year in a row. TexasÃ‚Â’ UCR program includes seven index crimes: homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

SHOCKINGLY
What the index crime data does not currently account for are other crimes typically committed by criminal organizations that impact the security of Texas communities, such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, and public corruption.

These are the very kinds of events so common to el paso...
So speaks one source of the problem and the solution to nothing. Those spokespersons who are part of those responsible for the establishment of the sanctuary cities and their enclaves of anarchy can only speak to the dupes who are already in the tank for their biased, special, illegal interests. A clean-up is coming and they should be doing most of their communications with lawyers who will be faced with a futile battle of defending deliberate law breakers, sprinkled with jurors sympathetic with a return to the rule of the law.
L Morales

El Paso, TX

#10 5 hrs ago
Analyst wrote:
So speaks one source of the problem and the solution to nothing. Those spokespersons who are part of those responsible for the establishment of the sanctuary cities and their enclaves of anarchy can only speak to the dupes who are already in the tank for their biased, special, illegal interests. A clean-up is coming and they should be doing most of their communications with lawyers who will be faced with a futile battle of defending deliberate law breakers, sprinkled with jurors sympathetic with a return to the rule of the law.
