Border agents rescue hikers from Fran...

Border agents rescue hikers from Franklin Mtns.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Deming Headlight

Border Patrol Agents responded in the late night hours over the holiday weekend to assist with locating two lost hikers in the Franklin Mountains. Border agents rescue hikers from Franklin Mtns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr eatmyschitt 1,058
News A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a... 2 hr huey goins 85
News Teen girl mall brawl video investigation closed 4 hr huey goins 3
Day 1 Trumped 4 hr DC Dave 7
News El Pasoans celebrate Trump at inauguration party 4 hr DC Dave 11
Sean Gorbbels. press secretary 8 hr The Resistance 4
False News and Myths 8 hr huey goins 6
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC