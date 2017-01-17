Ben Swann
There are 1 comment on the CBS Atlanta story from 20 hrs ago, titled Ben Swann. In it, CBS Atlanta reports that:
Swann was most recently an Anchor/Reporter at WXIX in Cincinnati. Prior to that he was an Anchor/Reporter at KTSM in El Paso, TX.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
|
United States
|
#1 4 min ago
Joto
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Trump Inauguration
|5 min
|Steve Bosel
|25
|The MONSTERS moving into the White House Tomorrow!
|6 min
|The World
|2
|Chapo on his way to Trump inauguration
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|1
|El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support
|2 hr
|El illegal in pri...
|87
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|IBSpharts
|23,966
|No Mexican on Trump cabinet
|3 hr
|New resident
|1
|Inagural
|4 hr
|Outsider
|5
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC