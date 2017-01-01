A big year in EPISD investigation, with another big year ahead
2017 will be just as big. A big year in EPISD investigation, with another big year ahead 2016 was momentous for EPISD, with a bond election and updates in the cheating scheme case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year to the Survivors
|4 hr
|butters_
|7
|City collects live Christmas trees for recycling
|4 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|2
|Families searching for 2 Fort Bliss soldiers la...
|5 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|1
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|5 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|3
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Messenger
|23,910
|20% Gas Increase Causes Panic in Mexico
|12 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|When Science and Religion Clash
|15 hr
|Messenger
|9
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC