7-year-old girl dies from bus crash injuries
Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/01/18/7-year-old-girl-dies-bus-crash-injuries/96719804/ El Paso police said Wednesday that a 7-year-old girl died from injuries she sustained when the car she was traveling in was hit by a bus Monday night. Paulina Roman and another 3-year-old girl were passengers in a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Jane Rosales, 27. Police said the car was stopped but then Rosales tried to change lanes into the path of a bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Trump Inauguration
|3 hr
|Ronald Ross
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|4 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|5 hr
|ASKING
|11
|DIRECTV customers again at risk of losing local... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Eastside Memo
|46
|FA Cup
|16 hr
|LOL
|2
|People gather in West El Paso to honor MLK
|16 hr
|New resident
|5
|700 rally to show support for Dreamers
|18 hr
|DC Dave
|10
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC