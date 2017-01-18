7-year-old girl dies from bus crash injuries

Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2017/01/18/7-year-old-girl-dies-bus-crash-injuries/96719804/ El Paso police said Wednesday that a 7-year-old girl died from injuries she sustained when the car she was traveling in was hit by a bus Monday night. Paulina Roman and another 3-year-old girl were passengers in a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Jane Rosales, 27. Police said the car was stopped but then Rosales tried to change lanes into the path of a bus.

