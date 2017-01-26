5 challenges Trump may face building ...

5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall

There are 6 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 12 hrs ago, titled 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico. US President Donald Trump will direct the Homeland Security Department to start building a wall at the Mexican border.

Fininh the job

United States

#1 8 hrs ago
Much of the border is a series of fencing segments, they need to be connected!

How stupid our government has been...
DC Dave

United States

#2 8 hrs ago
Fininh the job wrote:
Much of the border is a series of fencing segments, they need to be connected!

How stupid our government has been...
Stop crying and get your fatazz to work!
Just for you

United States

#3 5 hrs ago
DC Dave wrote:
<quoted text>

Stop crying and get your fatazz to work!
Lol
Got two smugglers today already.
huey goins

El Paso, TX

#4 4 hrs ago
Fininh the job wrote:
Much of the border is a series of fencing segments, they need to be connected!

How stupid our government has been...
I barely seen a report on this last night, they interviewed some ol' boy from Tornillo and while he made some astute observations about the fencing, he also spoke with a lisp. No matter what we decide, I can think we can all agree that we shouldn't be taking advice from a gay. Those people have their place in our society but I feel they are too fruity to engage in debates about security.

Smell the roses

United States

#5 4 hrs ago
See beto panic!
DC Dave

Addison, TX

#6 3 hrs ago
Just for you wrote:
<quoted text>

Lol
Got two smugglers today already.
Your momma and abuela no doubt.
