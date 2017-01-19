3 El Paso schools up for Blue Ribbon honors
Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/01/19/3-el-paso-schools-up-blue-ribbon-honors/96790136/ Green Elementary School and Silva Health Magnet High School in the El Paso Independent School District were nominated, as well as Valle Verde Early College High School in the Ysleta Independent School District. The TEA said each school selected was high performing, as measured by state assessments, and each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 22 percent or greater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Mexican on Trump cabinet
|19 min
|Truth
|7
|The MONSTERS moving into the White House Tomorrow!
|24 min
|Go Home
|7
|Chapo on his way to Trump inauguration
|31 min
|New Resident
|6
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|32 min
|New Resident
|23,970
|A New Beginning
|1 hr
|New Resident
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|2 hr
|Tony Montana
|15
|115 pounds of marijuana seized; man arrested
|3 hr
|Secure the border
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC