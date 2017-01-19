3 El Paso schools up for Blue Ribbon ...

3 El Paso schools up for Blue Ribbon honors

22 hrs ago

Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/01/19/3-el-paso-schools-up-blue-ribbon-honors/96790136/ Green Elementary School and Silva Health Magnet High School in the El Paso Independent School District were nominated, as well as Valle Verde Early College High School in the Ysleta Independent School District. The TEA said each school selected was high performing, as measured by state assessments, and each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 22 percent or greater.

