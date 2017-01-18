115 pounds of marijuana seized; man a...

115 pounds of marijuana seized; man arrested

23 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

El Paso police seized more than 115 pounds of marijuana during an investigation of a reported East Side drug deal.

El Paso, TX

