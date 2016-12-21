You Say You're An American, But What If You Had To Prove It Or Be Deported?
When he was in prison, Lorenzo Palma strongly suspected he was an American citizen. He had spent his whole life in the United States, and he knew his grandfather was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1914.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Pasoans begin celebration of Hanukkah
|2 hr
|Goy Guy
|1
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Defiant1
|23,890
|merry christmas
|4 hr
|butters_
|5
|Donald Trump Will Keep Families Together
|5 hr
|Observer
|3
|Annual Celebration at Stonehenge
|11 hr
|Benjamin
|6
|Trump inherits a Booming Economy Let's see
|18 hr
|Cardinal Jose
|5
|Barrio Azteca feels that it owns El Paso, case ... (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|DC Dave
|441
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC