Union Plaza bar owners arrested in cocaine case
There are 8 comments on the El Paso Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Union Plaza bar owners arrested in cocaine case. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
United States
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Time to execute dealers!
United States
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
You should execute your gym membership because your ass is so huge.
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Stop killing by not selling your junk . You are greedy dealers I am glad you were caught.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,357
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
Decriminalize cocaine!
#5 Wednesday Dec 21
Can't function without it?
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
Someone should decriminalize your va jay jay. Too many STDs
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,357
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#7 Wednesday Dec 21
I don't do drugs but cocaine is harmless. A good mother wouldn't be worried about her children buying drugs. Do your job and your kids will be fine. You can start by getting your fat azz off the internet and make dinner.
#8 Wednesday
How do you know I haven't? They include saltines.
