There are on the El Paso Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Union Plaza bar owners arrested in cocaine case. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

Two owners of a trendy Downtown bar were arrested by Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly being part of an El Paso-to-Chicago cocaine ring. Union Plaza bar owners arrested in cocaine case Two owners of a trendy Downtown bar were arrested by Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly being part of an El Paso-to-Chicago cocaine ring.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.