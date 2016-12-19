UMC to reissue El Paso Children's Hos...

UMC to reissue El Paso Children's Hospital's bonds

Monday Dec 19 Read more: El Paso Times

UMC officials plan to re-issue more than $112 million in bonds at a lower interest rate in order to save about $5.5 million from the total cost of the bonds.

