Third brewery opens its doors

Third brewery opens its doors

Sunday

Third brewery opens its doors Friends, business owners, and beer-connoisseurs stood outside El Paso Brewing Company Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2016/12/25/third-brewery-opens-its-doors/95568992/ Friends, business owners, and beer-connoisseurs stood outside El Paso Brewing Company last week to sip from the newest brewer in town -- the third of its kind to open within two years. For owners Carlos Guzman, Larry Walter, Norma Reed, Evelyn Vigo and Jorge Guzman they had been waiting for the day for that a crowd of beer enthusiasts would be waiting outside their establishment.

