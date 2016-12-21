The University of Texas at El Paso Pa...

The University of Texas at El Paso Partners with Watershed for Innovative Engineering Class

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Newswise

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas at El Paso and Watershed, an idea foundry created by Fountainhead Investment Partners, concluded a public-private pilot class in the mechanical engineering department with final student presentations on Dec. 8. In the Orthopedic Medical Device Design course, 24 senior-level mechanical engineering students learned from Watershed engineers, medical doctors and guest lecturers who shared real-world medical device knowledge. Over the 15-week class, students designed and developed their own spinal implant, conducted three design review presentations, completed a design history file, and tested prototypes of their designs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ... 1 hr ept 78
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 1 hr Vet 3
merry christmas 1 hr Jeremy 4
Perverts on Topix 1 hr Jeremy 12
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Mintz3789 23,874
I hate El Paso! (Jan '08) 3 hr Huey Groins 1,687
News Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne... 3 hr New Resident 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC