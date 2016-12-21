The University of Texas at El Paso Partners with Watershed for Innovative Engineering Class

EL PASO, Texas - The University of Texas at El Paso and Watershed, an idea foundry created by Fountainhead Investment Partners, concluded a public-private pilot class in the mechanical engineering department with final student presentations on Dec. 8. In the Orthopedic Medical Device Design course, 24 senior-level mechanical engineering students learned from Watershed engineers, medical doctors and guest lecturers who shared real-world medical device knowledge. Over the 15-week class, students designed and developed their own spinal implant, conducted three design review presentations, completed a design history file, and tested prototypes of their designs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.