Spanish Military Report: Islamic Terrorists Operate, Raise Cash in Latin America to Attack U.S.

Latin America is a hotbed of Islamic terrorism where groups like ISIS and Hezbollah operate freely and raise large sums of money to finance terrorist activities in other countries, mainly the United States, according to a new report released by Spain's Defense Ministry. "Latin America represents an important region for Islamic radicalism because conditions enable the free, almost undetectable, movement of their members throughout the region," the defense document states.

