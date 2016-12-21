Spanish Military Report: Islamic Terrorists Operate, Raise Cash in Latin America to Attack U.S.
Latin America is a hotbed of Islamic terrorism where groups like ISIS and Hezbollah operate freely and raise large sums of money to finance terrorist activities in other countries, mainly the United States, according to a new report released by Spain's Defense Ministry. "Latin America represents an important region for Islamic radicalism because conditions enable the free, almost undetectable, movement of their members throughout the region," the defense document states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Judicial Watch.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|19 min
|Analyst
|13
|Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ...
|21 min
|Analyst
|94
|Utep Bowl Game
|24 min
|Analyst
|5
|Perverts on Topix
|2 hr
|New Resident
|41
|El Pasoans begin celebration of Hanukkah
|4 hr
|New Resident
|17
|Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say
|5 hr
|Analyst
|4
|THREE: 'You shall not take the name of the LORD...
|8 hr
|New Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC