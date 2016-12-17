Police responding to homicide in Northeast El Paso
There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Police responding to homicide in Northeast El Paso. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit are responding to a homicide in the 4700 block of Loma de Rey Circle in Northeast El Paso, according to an El Paso Police Department post on Twitter. Police responding to homicide in Northeast El Paso El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit are responding to a homicide in the 4700 block of Loma de Rey Circle in Northeast El Paso, according to an El Paso Police Department post on Twitter.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.
|
#1 Monday Dec 19
Was it a person of black color? Maybe a BLM member
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ...
|1 hr
|ept
|78
|Annual Celebration at Stonehenge
|1 hr
|Vet
|3
|merry christmas
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|4
|Perverts on Topix
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|12
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mintz3789
|23,874
|I hate El Paso! (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Huey Groins
|1,687
|Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne...
|3 hr
|New Resident
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC