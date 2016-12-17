Police responding to homicide in Nort...

Police responding to homicide in Northeast El Paso

There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Police responding to homicide in Northeast El Paso. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit are responding to a homicide in the 4700 block of Loma de Rey Circle in Northeast El Paso, according to an El Paso Police Department post on Twitter. Police responding to homicide in Northeast El Paso El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit are responding to a homicide in the 4700 block of Loma de Rey Circle in Northeast El Paso, according to an El Paso Police Department post on Twitter.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is Treason

El Paso, TX

#1 Monday Dec 19
Was it a person of black color? Maybe a BLM member

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ... 1 hr ept 78
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 1 hr Vet 3
merry christmas 1 hr Jeremy 4
Perverts on Topix 1 hr Jeremy 12
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Mintz3789 23,874
I hate El Paso! (Jan '08) 3 hr Huey Groins 1,687
News Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne... 3 hr New Resident 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC