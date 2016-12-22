Trinidad Perez, 37, of the 900 block of Solano Street was arrest for contempt of court/failure to appear and driving with a revoked license. Police blotter: Dec. 2 - 11 Trinidad Perez, 37, of the 900 block of Solano Street was arrest for contempt of court/failure to appear and driving with a revoked license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.