Police blotter: Dec. 2 - 11

Police blotter: Dec. 2 - 11

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Trinidad Perez, 37, of the 900 block of Solano Street was arrest for contempt of court/failure to appear and driving with a revoked license. Police blotter: Dec. 2 - 11 Trinidad Perez, 37, of the 900 block of Solano Street was arrest for contempt of court/failure to appear and driving with a revoked license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Pasoans begin celebration of Hanukkah 2 hr Goy Guy 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Defiant1 23,890
merry christmas 4 hr butters_ 5
Donald Trump Will Keep Families Together 5 hr Observer 3
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 11 hr Benjamin 6
Trump inherits a Booming Economy Let's see 18 hr Cardinal Jose 5
News Barrio Azteca feels that it owns El Paso, case ... (Mar '08) 23 hr DC Dave 441
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC