El Paso police officials said Mark Anthony Martinez, 30, of El Paso, ran from officers, stole a van and then tried to flee on foot during a Tuesday afternoon chase. Man arrested after evading police twice in pursuit El Paso police officials said Mark Anthony Martinez, 30, of El Paso, ran from officers, stole a van and then tried to flee on foot during a Tuesday afternoon chase.

