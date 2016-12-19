Get some El Paso-themed gifts for the holidays Are you still looking for a gift for a loved one? Here are some ideas. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/life/holiday/2016/12/19/get-some-el-paso-themed-gifts-holidays/95541056/ There are many events that take place at the Plaza Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.