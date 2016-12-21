FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbringing and How Gene Kelly ...
ETonline story from Thursday Dec 29, titled FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbringing and How Gene Kelly ..
"I would never not work," Reynolds said in her first interview with ET. "This is my 34th year in the business and all those years you do learn something."
#1 Saturday
And how Gene Kelly... what!? You never know with those Hollywood types. Especially them what pass themselves off as the "goody two shoes" type. They're the worst!
United States
#2 Saturday
She was born in a humble setting in El Paso where her father worked for the railroad, a good job during the Great Depression but one that did not pay a lot. Her family were fundamentalist protestants of the Nazarene denomination. She kept her religious values all her life. If that makes her a "goody two shoes," I guess she would own it.
#3 Saturday
In her younger days, she was really a hot piece of ass. This is why Eddie Fisher married her so he could tap that sweet fanny until he found a hotter broad in Liz Taylor. As for the railroad, a lot of people came here to find work that way, Southern Pacific was a good job, a nice break. Many a family arrived here as hobos and ended up living high on the hog as a result of their generous employment.
