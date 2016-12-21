Families looking for 2 missing Fort B...

Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers

A pair of Fort Bliss soldiers have been missing for about two weeks. Jake Obad-Mathis and Melvin Jones were last heard from at the West Texas military base on Dec. 19, 2016.

