Ex-Fort Bliss commanding general Obli...

Ex-Fort Bliss commanding general Oblinger dies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: El Paso Times

Retired Maj. Gen. John B. Oblinger Jr. served as commanding general at Fort Bliss and commandant of Air Defense School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THREE: 'You shall not take the name of the LORD... 1 hr New Resident 3
Perverts on Topix 1 hr New Resident 45
Debbie Reynolds rush to hospital 1 hr Analyst 3
News A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a... 2 hr DC Dave 77
News Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ... 3 hr LoveYoungPUSSYJeremy 98
News Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say 3 hr Analyst 7
News Abbott promises more help on the way 3 hr New Resident 21
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC