EPPD: Woman raped; found brutally beaten in West El Paso

There are 14 comments on the KMIZ story from Thursday Dec 15, titled EPPD: Woman raped; found brutally beaten in West El Paso. In it, KMIZ reports that:

Police told ABC-7 Thursday they have no suspects in the violent sexual assault of a woman found early Tuesday morning on a sidewalk on the 800 block of North Resler Drive in West El Paso. At about 5:30 a.m., EPPD patrol officers were driving by the area and spotted the severely beaten woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk in front of a Whataburger, police spokesman Sgt.

wake up beto

United States

#1 Saturday Dec 17
The safe city ISNT

Please tell BETO O ROURKE

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lock your doors

United States

#2 Saturday Dec 17
Elpaso has withered to a dirtly dusty little border sanctuary city

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New Resident

El Paso, TX

#3 Saturday Dec 17
Lock your doors wrote:
Elpaso has withered to a dirtly dusty little border sanctuary city
It was ......it is ......it will be!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New Resident

El Paso, TX

#4 Saturday Dec 17
wake up beto wrote:
The safe city ISNT

Please tell BETO O ROURKE
Never was!

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Smell the roses

United States

#5 Saturday Dec 17
With nine arrests of cartel thugs for murder,
Drug thug gangs arrested for Juarez murders,
This dirty sanctuary city is growing their own little thugs...

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,357

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#6 Saturday Dec 17
Was this pig ever found?

http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/sex-offender-wan...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
News Resident

El Paso, TX

#7 Sunday Dec 18
butters_ wrote:
Was this pig ever found?

http://kfoxtv.com/news/local/sex-offender-wan...
I knew it was a freaking Nam Vet. That's the type of stuff they did . That's why we spit on them instead of welcoming them back home.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New Resident

El Paso, TX

#8 Sunday Dec 18
News Resident wrote:
<quoted text>

I knew it was a freaking Nam Vet. That's the type of stuff they did . That's why we spit on them instead of welcoming them back home.
Notice the s on Resident this person is the hater of all America and Americans...yet he is the self proclaimed freeloader.

I New resident did not write the nonsense about the Veteran
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tax Payer

El Paso, TX

#9 Monday Dec 19
wake up beto wrote:
The safe city ISNT

Please tell BETO O ROURKE
Hey pendejo, BETO never claimed that this city was safe. That was the City of El Pisso and the Police Department you scary cat joto.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tax Payer

El Paso, TX

#10 Monday Dec 19
Maybe it was that mexican beaner who likes fannies and is a Dallas Cowpisser fan.
By the way Huey Goins has been MIA for 5 weeks now, except last week, when he posted under the moniker Observer, so cops should be investigating his smelly owl poem writing alleged Navy vet butt.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Smell the roses

United States

#11 Monday Dec 19
Tax Payer wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey pendejo, BETO never claimed that this city was safe. That was the City of El Pisso and the Police Department you scary cat joto.
You lie
Beto lied
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tax Payer

El Paso, TX

#12 Monday Dec 19
Smell the roses wrote:
<quoted text>

You lie
Beto lied
Your fatazz voted for him and you voted that bigger fatazz reyes and his family OUT!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Juan Rothschild

El Paso, TX

#13 Monday Dec 19
Tax Payer wrote:
<quoted text>

Your fatazz voted for him and you voted that bigger fatazz reyes and his family OUT!
You horseaass, the great Reyes should have corridos written about him and a highway or main corridor or street named after him. How bout the trolley or rename the sun bowl after him.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mestizo

El Paso, TX

#14 Monday Dec 19
Juan Rothschild wrote:
<quoted text>

You horseaass, the great Reyes should have corridos written about him and a highway or main corridor or street named after him. How bout the trolley or rename the sun bowl after him.
Is your lengua up the butts of the great politico vatos in our Raza Culture?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

