EPPD: Woman raped; found brutally beaten in West El Paso
There are 14 comments on the KMIZ story from Thursday Dec 15, titled EPPD: Woman raped; found brutally beaten in West El Paso. In it, KMIZ reports that:
Police told ABC-7 Thursday they have no suspects in the violent sexual assault of a woman found early Tuesday morning on a sidewalk on the 800 block of North Resler Drive in West El Paso. At about 5:30 a.m., EPPD patrol officers were driving by the area and spotted the severely beaten woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk in front of a Whataburger, police spokesman Sgt.
United States
#1 Saturday Dec 17
The safe city ISNT
Please tell BETO O ROURKE
United States
#2 Saturday Dec 17
Elpaso has withered to a dirtly dusty little border sanctuary city
#3 Saturday Dec 17
It was ......it is ......it will be!
#4 Saturday Dec 17
Never was!
United States
#5 Saturday Dec 17
With nine arrests of cartel thugs for murder,
Drug thug gangs arrested for Juarez murders,
This dirty sanctuary city is growing their own little thugs...
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,357
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#6 Saturday Dec 17
#7 Sunday Dec 18
I knew it was a freaking Nam Vet. That's the type of stuff they did . That's why we spit on them instead of welcoming them back home.
#8 Sunday Dec 18
Notice the s on Resident this person is the hater of all America and Americans...yet he is the self proclaimed freeloader.
I New resident did not write the nonsense about the Veteran
#9 Monday Dec 19
Hey pendejo, BETO never claimed that this city was safe. That was the City of El Pisso and the Police Department you scary cat joto.
#10 Monday Dec 19
Maybe it was that mexican beaner who likes fannies and is a Dallas Cowpisser fan.
By the way Huey Goins has been MIA for 5 weeks now, except last week, when he posted under the moniker Observer, so cops should be investigating his smelly owl poem writing alleged Navy vet butt.
United States
#11 Monday Dec 19
You lie
Beto lied
#12 Monday Dec 19
Your fatazz voted for him and you voted that bigger fatazz reyes and his family OUT!
#13 Monday Dec 19
You horseaass, the great Reyes should have corridos written about him and a highway or main corridor or street named after him. How bout the trolley or rename the sun bowl after him.
#14 Monday Dec 19
Is your lengua up the butts of the great politico vatos in our Raza Culture?
