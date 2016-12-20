Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park
There are 5 comments on the El Paso Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park Food court location is Dallas chain's second restaurant in El Paso Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2016/12/20/el-paso-restaurants-retail-shopping-centers/95658196/ A small Dickey's Pit Barbecue has opened in the Sunland Park Mall food outlet. The mall is located at Interstate 10 and Sunland Park Drive in West El Paso.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.
United States
#1 Wednesday
Gross! Try
Chico's
Hamburg hut
La Chosa
El California on Texas
I'll Be Back taco trucks
Hot dogs stilo Juarez (with beans, jalapenos etc.)
#2 Thursday
No wonder your raza is obese and prone to diabetes you ignorant pendeja.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,357
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#3 Thursday
La Choza is NASTY. Bad tamales. The juarenos that work there are rude and act as if they hate their job.
#4 Thursday
No, they just hate your smelly ass.
#5 Yesterday
This damn place can go suck it, I hated my luncheon there, they butchered the barbecue something fierce. I heard there were some hot broads that worked there but I only saw fat, sweaty dudes standing over the fire and they did nothing for me. Plus the BBQ was terrible, they screwed the pooch on that one.
