There are on the El Paso Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park Food court location is Dallas chain's second restaurant in El Paso Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2016/12/20/el-paso-restaurants-retail-shopping-centers/95658196/ A small Dickey's Pit Barbecue has opened in the Sunland Park Mall food outlet. The mall is located at Interstate 10 and Sunland Park Drive in West El Paso.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.