Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital fo...

Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital for possible stroke

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oregonian

Debbie Reynolds, 84 and the mother of Carrie Fisher who died on Tuesday, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, according to TMZ . Like her daughter, Reynolds is a well-known actor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Defiant1 23,899
Perverts on Topix 2 hr DC Dave 54
News A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a... 2 hr DC Dave 81
News Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ... 2 hr DC Dave 108
THREE: 'You shall not take the name of the LORD... 3 hr Analyst 16
Hillary was Right Russia stole election 3 hr Conrad Goins 3
When Science and Religion Clash 3 hr Shocking 2
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC