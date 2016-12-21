Customs implements measures for holid...

Customs implements measures for holiday crossings

There are 4 comments on the Deming Headlight story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Customs implements measures for holiday crossings. In it, Deming Headlight reports that:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding international travelers planning to cross the border for the upcoming Christmas holiday season of several important things they can do to ensure a smooth and efficient processing experience upon their arrival to the United States. Customs implements measures for holiday crossings EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding international travelers planning to cross the border for the upcoming Christmas holiday season of several important things they can do to ensure a smooth and efficient processing experience upon their arrival to the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeremy

El Paso, TX

#1 Friday
How about they stop harassing everybody and just let everyone pass.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DC Dave

Arlington, TX

#2 Friday
Jeremy wrote:
How about they stop harassing everybody and just let everyone pass.
Like your fugly mom?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeremy

Louisville, CO

#3 Friday
DC Dave wrote:
<quoted text>

Like your fugly mom?
No like your horny sister
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DC Dave

Addison, TX

#4 Friday
Jeremy wrote:
<quoted text>

No like your horny sister
LMAOAY! I'm glad that you were able to have fun with her because she needs it. LMAOAY again!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Pasoans begin celebration of Hanukkah 2 hr Goy Guy 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Defiant1 23,890
merry christmas 4 hr butters_ 5
Donald Trump Will Keep Families Together 5 hr Observer 3
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 11 hr Benjamin 6
Trump inherits a Booming Economy Let's see 18 hr Cardinal Jose 5
News Barrio Azteca feels that it owns El Paso, case ... (Mar '08) 23 hr DC Dave 441
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC