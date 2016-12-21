There are on the Deming Headlight story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Customs implements measures for holiday crossings. In it, Deming Headlight reports that:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding international travelers planning to cross the border for the upcoming Christmas holiday season of several important things they can do to ensure a smooth and efficient processing experience upon their arrival to the United States. Customs implements measures for holiday crossings EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding international travelers planning to cross the border for the upcoming Christmas holiday season of several important things they can do to ensure a smooth and efficient processing experience upon their arrival to the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deming Headlight.