Complaint poses complications for ethics panel

A complaint against mayor and city representatives who had closed-door meetings creates complications for ethics panel. El Paso residents against the proposed arena site speak with city Rep. Cortney Niland during the City Council meeting Dec. 20. A recent ethics complaint filed against the mayor and four members of the City Council who participated in closed-door meetings could pose complications for the city's Ethics Review Commission.

