Complaint poses complications for ethics panel A complaint against mayor and city representatives who had closed-door meetings creates complications for ethics panel. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/el-paso/2016/12/27/complaint-poses-complications-ethics-panel/95891920/ El Paso residents against the proposed arena site speak with city Rep. Cortney Niland during the City Council meeting Dec. 20. A recent ethics complaint filed against the mayor and four members of the City Council who participated in closed-door meetings could pose complications for the city's Ethics Review Commission.

