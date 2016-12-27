City collects live Christmas trees for recycling The city has begun to collect live Christmas trees for recycling at its Citizen Collection Stations for free. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/community/2016/12/27/city-collects-live-christmas-trees-recycling/95891144/ Jerry Simmons of El Paso tosses his live Christmas tree onto a heap Tuesday at the city Environmental Services Citizen Collection Site at 121 Atlantic Road in West El Paso.

