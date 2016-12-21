Carolina Insider Podcast: Sun Bowl & ...

Carolina Insider Podcast: Sun Bowl & ACC Play

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: University of North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL Take a break from your post-Christmas and pre-New Years schedule with the Carolina Insider podcast. In the latest episode, Jones Angell and Adam Lucas preview the Sun Bowl, speak to the mayor of El Paso, Texas, and look ahead to Saturday's start of Atlantic Coast Conference basketball play at Georgia Tech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utep Bowl Game 59 min DC Dave 1
News Abbott promises more help on the way 4 hr rbg347jkl 10
News Murders Up, but El Paso Still Safe, Lawmakers Say 4 hr Sham cops 3
News El Pasoans begin celebration of Hanukkah 4 hr ElChucolate9I5 15
Perverts on Topix 4 hr ElChucolate9I5 37
News Woman's Club centennial celebration - " A Year Ina 7 hr Analyst 2
Nico Lico also to run for President in Mexico 8 hr Juan Rothschild 59
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC