Carolina Insider Podcast: Sun Bowl & ACC Play
CHAPEL HILL Take a break from your post-Christmas and pre-New Years schedule with the Carolina Insider podcast. In the latest episode, Jones Angell and Adam Lucas preview the Sun Bowl, speak to the mayor of El Paso, Texas, and look ahead to Saturday's start of Atlantic Coast Conference basketball play at Georgia Tech.
