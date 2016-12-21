Browns' Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry will watch Mitch Trubisky in person in Sun Bowl today
Browns top personnel executives Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry will be in El Paso, Texas today to watch hometown boy Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina take on Stanford in the Sun Bowl. Trubisky is the Mentor, Ohio native who has risen up draft boards this season with a sensational campaign in which he completed 68.9% of his passes and threw 28 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disabled vet parking rules cause much confusion (Apr '08)
|8 min
|DC Dave
|289
|When Science and Religion Clash
|21 min
|FYI
|8
|Hillary was Right Russia stole election
|9 hr
|What
|6
|THREE: 'You shall not take the name of the LORD...
|11 hr
|New Resident
|18
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Defiant1
|23,899
|Perverts on Topix
|16 hr
|DC Dave
|54
|A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a...
|16 hr
|DC Dave
|81
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC