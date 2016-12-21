Browns' Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry will watch Mitch Trubisky in person in Sun Bowl today

Browns top personnel executives Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry will be in El Paso, Texas today to watch hometown boy Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina take on Stanford in the Sun Bowl. Trubisky is the Mentor, Ohio native who has risen up draft boards this season with a sensational campaign in which he completed 68.9% of his passes and threw 28 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

