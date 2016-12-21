Browns' Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry ...

Browns' Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry will watch Mitch Trubisky in person in Sun Bowl today

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Browns top personnel executives Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry will be in El Paso, Texas today to watch hometown boy Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina take on Stanford in the Sun Bowl. Trubisky is the Mentor, Ohio native who has risen up draft boards this season with a sensational campaign in which he completed 68.9% of his passes and threw 28 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disabled vet parking rules cause much confusion (Apr '08) 8 min DC Dave 289
When Science and Religion Clash 21 min FYI 8
Hillary was Right Russia stole election 9 hr What 6
THREE: 'You shall not take the name of the LORD... 11 hr New Resident 18
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 16 hr Defiant1 23,899
Perverts on Topix 16 hr DC Dave 54
News A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a... 16 hr DC Dave 81
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC