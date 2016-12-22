Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Traf...

Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Network

There are 4 comments on the The Hartford Courant story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Network. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:

According to court records and statements made in court Welborn, who is also known as "Black," had been receiving cocaine from a trafficking operation that smuggled the drug into El Paso, Texas from Mexico since 2010. The shipments would typically be in the range of 30 to 40 kilograms and Welborn distributed the drugs through a network of individuals.

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,359

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#1 Friday
Decriminalize cocaine! It's a natural stimulant similar to a cup of coffee.
Jeremy

El Paso, TX

#2 Yesterday
butters_ wrote:
Decriminalize cocaine! It's a natural stimulant similar to a cup of coffee.
Your smelly crack is no stimulant
butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,359

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#3 Yesterday
Jeremy wrote:
<quoted text>

Your smelly crack is no stimulant
Stfu you drooling mongoloid.
New Resident

El Paso, TX

#4 Yesterday
One less drug lord on the street....I am glad he was caught. I am aware that there is always another replacement for him but the law can't let them run ramped. We have so much crime because of drugs. The users, the sellers, the producers, the territory wars between them, etc.

This is where citizens need to call tips in when they see activity in their neighborhoods, place of work, or where you happen to see it. You will be helping out society.

