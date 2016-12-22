Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Network
There are 4 comments on the The Hartford Courant story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Network. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:
According to court records and statements made in court Welborn, who is also known as "Black," had been receiving cocaine from a trafficking operation that smuggled the drug into El Paso, Texas from Mexico since 2010. The shipments would typically be in the range of 30 to 40 kilograms and Welborn distributed the drugs through a network of individuals.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,359
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#1 Friday
Decriminalize cocaine! It's a natural stimulant similar to a cup of coffee.
#2 Yesterday
Your smelly crack is no stimulant
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,359
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#3 Yesterday
Stfu you drooling mongoloid.
#4 Yesterday
One less drug lord on the street....I am glad he was caught. I am aware that there is always another replacement for him but the law can't let them run ramped. We have so much crime because of drugs. The users, the sellers, the producers, the territory wars between them, etc.
This is where citizens need to call tips in when they see activity in their neighborhoods, place of work, or where you happen to see it. You will be helping out society.
