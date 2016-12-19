Best of the past week in links and tweets

Very Proud of our 2 new banners. Thankful for the support of Dr.Natalicio and Mr. Stull a> pic.twitter.com/zKL4FYOpxJ Very proud to be able to be part of 2016 Championship team and adding two new banners in the Haskins! Go Miners!a> pic.twitter.com/ZnZ9A8XVl2 Simeon 59-Morgan Park 57. Nationally-ranked Wolverines led by Evan Gilyard 15p, Talen Horton-Tucker 11p, 9reb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miner Rush.