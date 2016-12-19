Best of the past week in links and tw...

Best of the past week in links and tweets

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Miner Rush

Very Proud of our 2 new banners. Thankful for the support of Dr.Natalicio and Mr. Stull a> pic.twitter.com/zKL4FYOpxJ Very proud to be able to be part of 2016 Championship team and adding two new banners in the Haskins! Go Miners!a> pic.twitter.com/ZnZ9A8XVl2 Simeon 59-Morgan Park 57. Nationally-ranked Wolverines led by Evan Gilyard 15p, Talen Horton-Tucker 11p, 9reb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miner Rush.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ... 1 hr ept 78
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 1 hr Vet 3
merry christmas 1 hr Jeremy 4
Perverts on Topix 1 hr Jeremy 12
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Mintz3789 23,874
I hate El Paso! (Jan '08) 3 hr Huey Groins 1,687
News Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne... 3 hr New Resident 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC