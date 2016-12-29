At El Paso's La Rosita Cafe, Pipian Sauce Is King
Welcome to Little Gems, a new series by photographer and author Melanie Dunea that reveals the food and restaurant wonders hiding in plain sight. I was taken to lunch at La Rosita Cafe by El Paso's most famous artist, James Magee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A veteran learns how hard it is to land a job a...
|52 min
|Jeremy
|80
|Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ...
|56 min
|Jeremy
|107
|Ex-Fort Bliss commanding general Oblinger dies
|2 hr
|New Resident
|4
|THREE: 'You shall not take the name of the LORD...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|15
|Perverts on Topix
|2 hr
|Analyst
|51
|Debbie Reynolds rush to hospital
|2 hr
|Observer
|4
|When Science and Religion Clash
|5 hr
|Messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC