23rd U.S. Border Patrol Chihuahuita C...

23rd U.S. Border Patrol Chihuahuita Christmas

There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled 23rd U.S. Border Patrol Chihuahuita Christmas. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

Neida Robles, 7, receives her gift courtesy of agents and staff of the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector Tuesday at the Chihuahuita Community Center. The annual Chihuahuita Christmas event is in its 23rd year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,357

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#1 Thursday
That dress is inappropriate for a 7 year old.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: La Virgen de Guadalupe Statue Unveiled ... 1 hr ept 78
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 1 hr Vet 3
merry christmas 1 hr Jeremy 4
Perverts on Topix 1 hr Jeremy 12
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr Mintz3789 23,874
I hate El Paso! (Jan '08) 3 hr Huey Groins 1,687
News Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne... 3 hr New Resident 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,884

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC