Stingray Safety: Tips for a happy holiday weekend at the beach

From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend . The numbers for Saturday and Sunday at all beaches in the San Diego Lifeguards' jurisdiction were: 131 medical aids 153 rescues According to lifeguards those numbers don't include the contacts they made with the public throughout the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.