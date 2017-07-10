Stingray Safety: Tips for a happy holiday weekend at the beach
From out on the roads to out on the water, local first-responders want to make sure everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend . The numbers for Saturday and Sunday at all beaches in the San Diego Lifeguards' jurisdiction were: 131 medical aids 153 rescues According to lifeguards those numbers don't include the contacts they made with the public throughout the weekend.
