Possible road-rage leads to Lakeside fiery crash, pursuit
Two men ran from a car that hit a Lakeside hair salon and burst into flames at Parkside and Vine streets Saturday night. No one was in the salon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Kitty
|302
|rainbow cult (May '10)
|Jun 30
|sharrakilfoo
|36
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 28
|Sexchange
|154
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC