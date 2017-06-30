Muggy Weather Brings Chance of Dry Lightning
A heat advisory and excessive heat warning have been issued for San Diego County as firefighters are on alert for the potential of dry lightning in the mountains. "The threat right now is, really, of dry lightning," NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.
