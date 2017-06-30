Case of road rage causes fiery crash ...

Case of road rage causes fiery crash into salon

What began as an incident of road rage on a highway Saturday ended with a fiery crash into a salon and a man stabbing himself in the neck, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Around 6:50 p.m., two vehicles traveling westbound on Highway 67 became involved in a road rage incident.

