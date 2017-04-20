TV show features El Cajon man's 2015 ...

TV show features El Cajon man's 2015 disappearance

More than a year has passed since the night Elijah "Bear" Diaz vanished after his mother dropped him off at his house in El Cajon. In the weeks leading up to his August 2015 disappearance, acute complications of Type 1 diabetes left Diaz, then 20, feeble.

