Supervisors approve three-pronged plan for affordable housing

As the region's homeless population continues to grow, San Diego County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a series of initiatives to increase the supply of low-cost housing. The three measures they unanimously approved use government-owned properties and more than $25 million in public money to work with private organizations and real estate developers to create new homes for low-income people, particularly seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and others who are financially vulnerable and at risk of becoming homeless.

