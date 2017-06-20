Supervisors approve three-pronged plan for affordable housing

As the region's homeless population continues to grow, San Diego County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a series of initiatives to increase the supply of low-cost housing. The three measures they unanimously approved use government-owned properties and more than $25 million in public money to work with private organizations and real estate developers to create new homes for low-income people, particularly seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and others who are financially vulnerable and at risk of becoming homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.