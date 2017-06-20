Supervisors approve three-pronged plan for affordable housing
As the region's homeless population continues to grow, San Diego County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a series of initiatives to increase the supply of low-cost housing. The three measures they unanimously approved use government-owned properties and more than $25 million in public money to work with private organizations and real estate developers to create new homes for low-income people, particularly seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and others who are financially vulnerable and at risk of becoming homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Cause and Effect
|289
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|3 hr
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|3 hr
|Andora
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Church says: a We dona t hate anybodya ; critic...
|Jun 14
|Solstice
|1
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC